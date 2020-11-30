Letter: And you is all we have left

Submitted by William Elder.

A couple of days ago I submitted a piece entitled, “None Dare Call It Treason.” I meant every word of it, but I withdraw it now. Too many bitter words. Too dated after Biden got confirmed in his national victory. Time now, not to come together— don’t be silly— but to at least disengage enough to find common ground over which to scrabble the contested acres ahead.

What can bring us together for the future? Not platitudes. Not ideologies. Not our noses together, eyes glittering. But to accept one moment after another as a time to take a breath, if not soothing, then at least not puffing at one another.

Easier for me— my guy won. Puff, and say my guy lasts longer. I can say, let’s get on with it; harder to say lets get over it. But most of us adults must. The alternative is to reenact the American Civil War, with its 750,000 dead. We are a mere 500,000 short of that now, without a single bayonet being unsheathed against a single corona virus. This is said perhaps premature to the various vaccines arriving like cavalry troops from all horizons, about as uncoordinated as the Keystone Kops. But the dead remain dead.

Come together over them. Tough times lie still ahead. Simple as that. Hunker down. Fight as one. Accept command— as a former soldier I understand what that means. Point your weapons in the same direction. Keep your gear ready. Be ready to respond. Listen— Hold until relieved! Hold until relieved! The vaccine is coming— provided you are still alive to welcome it. Man up! Woman up! Resist stupidity! Wear masks. I personally ask only that you give me you, leave to me a hug after this attack has passed— as all attacks do, over the smart, the prepared, the resilient, the steadfast, and the dead. Grit your teeth, squint, and be ready. All are counting on you to hold out, because the attack is upon us all. And you is all we have left.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.