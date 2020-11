Just in time for end-of-this-miserable-year stress eating there’s hope: A meatball restaurant is opening. If all goes as planned, Manic Meatballs will open in December in Lakewood’s Tillicum neighborhood just outside JBLM. “We have a Swedish American menu anchored with the Swedish meatball,” explained owner Carrie Stalder. The restaurant will specialize in fast take-out food […]

The post A meatball restaurant is what 2020 needs. Manic Meatballs coming soon appeared first on Dine Pierce County.