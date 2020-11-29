Steilacoom Town Council Dec. 1 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/81147940172
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of November 3, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #114892- #114897 in the amount of $217,145.36 and Payroll Checks #114958 – #114966 in the amount of $137,222.49
- Approval of Claims Checks #114901 – #114954 in the amount of $270,420.80 and Claims Checks #114968 – #115003 and Manual Check #114957 in the amount of $634.50
- Adoption of Region 5 Hazard Mitigation Plan 2020-2025 (AB 3038) (Resolution #1186)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Callison Land Use Administrative Decision Appeal (AB 3041)
- Action Items
- Callison Land Use Administrative Decision Appeal (AB 3041)
- New Items
- Janitorial Contract Award (AB 3039) (*)
- MOA with Pierce County – South Sound Housing Affordability Partnership (AB 3037) (*)
- Marietta Lift Station Improvement Project Bid Award Rognlin’s Inc. (AB 3040) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Short-Term Rentals
- 2021 Legislative Priorities
Leave a Reply