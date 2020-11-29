The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Dec. 1 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/81147940172

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of November 3, 2020
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #114892- #114897 in the amount of $217,145.36 and Payroll Checks #114958 – #114966 in the amount of $137,222.49
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #114901 – #114954 in the amount of $270,420.80 and Claims Checks #114968 – #115003 and Manual Check #114957 in the amount of $634.50
    4. Adoption of Region 5 Hazard Mitigation Plan 2020-2025 (AB 3038) (Resolution #1186)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. Callison Land Use Administrative Decision Appeal (AB 3041)
  6. Action Items
    1. Callison Land Use Administrative Decision Appeal (AB 3041)
  7. New Items
    1. Janitorial Contract Award (AB 3039) (*)
    2. MOA with Pierce County – South Sound Housing Affordability Partnership (AB 3037) (*)
    3. Marietta Lift Station Improvement Project Bid Award Rognlin’s Inc. (AB 3040) (*)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  9. Study Session
    1. Short-Term Rentals
    2. 2021 Legislative Priorities

