Steilacoom Town Council Dec. 1 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/81147940172

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of November 3, 2020 Approval of Payroll Checks #114892- #114897 in the amount of $217,145.36 and Payroll Checks #114958 – #114966 in the amount of $137,222.49 Approval of Claims Checks #114901 – #114954 in the amount of $270,420.80 and Claims Checks #114968 – #115003 and Manual Check #114957 in the amount of $634.50 Adoption of Region 5 Hazard Mitigation Plan 2020-2025 (AB 3038) (Resolution #1186) Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Public Hearing Callison Land Use Administrative Decision Appeal (AB 3041) Action Items Callison Land Use Administrative Decision Appeal (AB 3041) New Items Janitorial Contract Award (AB 3039) (*) MOA with Pierce County – South Sound Housing Affordability Partnership (AB 3037) (*) Marietta Lift Station Improvement Project Bid Award Rognlin’s Inc. (AB 3040) (*) Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session Short-Term Rentals 2021 Legislative Priorities