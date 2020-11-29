To celebrate the holidays, the City of University Place and the businesses located in the Village at Chambers Bay and Green Firs Towne Center will showcase stationary parade “floats” in front of their businesses on Friday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Amid the glow from the festive lights of the University Place Christmas tree, individual businesses will invite the public to visit the sidewalks in front of their storefronts. The attention-grabbing sights may include anything from themed characters and mascots to special attractions such as bubble machines and individually packaged holiday treats, gifts and prizes that visitors can receive from the safety of their own vehicles.

In addition, those coming out to enjoy the sights are encouraged to decorate their cars to signal their participation in the fun and are invited to bring a toy (or toys) to donate to the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Businesses located throughout the city are also encouraged to develop special holiday Holiday Cheer UP ideas, including eye-catching decorations and seasonal promotions designed to attract traffic and drive sales.

To learn more about the Village at Chambers Bay and Green Firs Cheer UP event, email Dawn Morris or call her 301.922.4306.