12 Days of Haul Crawl: Dec. 1-12

Submitted by Downtown Tacoma Partnership.

Tacoma – The Holiday Haul Crawl is back. The Haul Crawl is an annual holiday shopping event in Downtown Tacoma. For its 5th year, we are excited to announce the 12 Days of Haul Crawl. Every morning from December 1-12, make sure to check the Downtown Tacoma Partnerships Facebook and Instagram.

There will be a different promotion running daily from discounts, giveaways to holiday activities. Participants will then have until midnight each day to take advantage of the promotion unless otherwise indicated. This year we will also be giving away over $2,000 in gift cards to many of our downtown businesses.

As a part of the 12 Day of Haul Crawl, we are also bringing Downtown Tacoma to your fingertips! With the launch of our new online marketplace at ShopDowntownTacoma.com, you can now shop downtown online for all your gifting needs from the comfort and safety of your home. Whatever is on your holiday gift list, you will find it as you explore our local businesses through our online marketplace.

If you plan on coming downtown in person, please make sure to mask up. Thank you.

For more information and to shop downtown online, head to www.downtowntacomapartnership.com and www.shopdowntowntacoma.com