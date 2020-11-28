411 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Nov. 28

On Nov. 28, we confirmed 411 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Please note that today’s case count is a record high as we catch up after staffing and processing slowdowns related to the holiday.

In addition, more people are seeking testing at Pierce County’s mobile sites throughout the county. The sharp increase in recent testing volume has also caused delays in processing and reporting. Today’s case count is likely an undercount.

Washington State Department of Health has suspended negative test reporting during the unprecedented surge of testing results. We won’t update our test positivity rate and number of total daily tests charts until DOH resolves its backlog.

Our totals are 15,998 cases and 231 deaths.

We have reported 3,367 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 373.3. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 240.5. With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 353.8 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

