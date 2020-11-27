Two Special Holiday Zoom Events Will Brighten the Long Cold Days

Psychologists are telling us now that loneliness is one of the primary problems we all have to deal with during this Covid season. Thanks, Doc. We hadn’t noticed. Anyway, to avoid a long lonely miserable Yule, two fun, funny yet touchingly useful events are being planned.

#1 – Zoom Coffee and Chat – this bi-weekly event is aimed at building community resources and laughter. They take place every other Monday – this time it’s Monday, November 30. Each BYOCoffee event is a fast moving hour, planned so that people can get going after 60 minutes if they need to but if attendees want to stay afterwards and ask questions of the guest presenters, they’ll be welcome to do so.

The next coffee is on November 30. Very special guest will be Bronwyn the Elf.

Bronwyn The Christmas Elf as portrayed by Bronwyn Arbogast.

Bronwyn used to be an ordinary 14 year old girl, but she got to worrying about the little kids who can’t visit Santa at the Mall this Christmas. Her solution will warm your heart.

The November 30 coffee will feature for the family activity, “How to make Heirloom Cards” by Phyllis Horst. Special guest speaker will be Dr. Steph Skupin, Veterinarian and Animal Communicator who’ll give tips if you’re thinking of adopting a pet this long, cold – well you get the idea. You also have the chance to meet interesting people and hear about resources that work for them, including a firsthand story from Suzanne Lenhart about the danger of carbon monoxide in our winter homes.

Event #2 – THE BOOK DOCTORS. For aspiring writers who want to use the long cold days to get started with that book they always thought they might write, here’s the chance. The Book Doctors features a panel of authors who have written nearly 30 books between them, from independently published to traditional publisher. They will give lots of tips for getting that book going, from inspiration to publication. This is not a “let’s all read what you wrote last week” sort of event. This event, the first Thursday of each month, will feature a panel of authors, who know how to help you get your book into print.

This month’s panel features The Suburban Times contributor Susanne Bacon. Susanne has written 10 Books, two are German only and out of print. The ones available are six in the Wycliff series (small-town romance -a seventh in the writing process), one historical novel, and one book of essays. Susanne says that to this day, the best gift she could ever receive is a blank book that she could fill with a story.

D.L. Gardner’s Dragon Panel. On a 4’ X 9’ panel, this dragon must be life-size.

The second author on this month’s panel is D.L. Gardner who is an author, artist, screenwriter and filmmaker. In the sixties, she reports, lived in the desert for nearly 30 years in a mud hut, raised horses, sheep, goats, chickens, and seven children.



Gardner has released twelve novels spanning all sub genres of fantasy and one historical fiction based on a relative’s WWII letters. Winner of two Book Excellence Award for her series, Best Urban fantasy at Imaginarium Convention, and a host of screenings, trophies for her historical fiction screenplay Cassandra’s Castle, and six Screenplay awards for her story Dylan.

Joella Oldfield is near publication, working on the upcoming book, Better Than I Deserve, the life of Premier Western Artist Fred Oldfield. Much of the book is drawn from Oldfield’s diaries and features his full color paintings. The book is now at the critical stage of publication and marketing.

Fred Oldfield’s painting, Comin’ Home, oil on Canvas 1992.

Dorothy Wilhelm is the author of five books of humor and the historical narrative True Tales of Puget Sound. She can’t sit still long enough to write a whole book but she can tell you how to get your book marketed and launched.

To attend either or both events, Register at MyGenerationgap.com to get the link for the Zoom events. With Questions for The Book Doctors, or on general subjects, email Dorothy@mygenerationgap.com.