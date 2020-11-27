Round 3: Working Washington Small Business Grants

On November 20, 2020 Governor Jay Inslee announced a third round of Working Washington Small Business Grants, see here.

Starting the week of Nov. 30, the Washington State Department of Commerce will be accepting applications for the $50 million allocated to this third round of small business grants.

Learn more about this grant here.

Who can apply for Round 3?

These grants are prioritized for:

Small businesses with annual revenues of $5 million or less in 2019.

AND

Businesses in the sectors that are most impacted by the recent public health measures as well as businesses in sectors that have experienced significant, cumulative impacts. Examples include full-service restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys and music and event venues.

If Commerce is able to fund all the eligible applicants from the priority pool, and funds remain, we may be able to provide grants to additional businesses or nonprofits from other sectors or who have annual revenues larger than $5 million.

What does the grant pay for:

The maximum award grant will be up to $20,000.

The grant can only cover expenses or costs incurred due to COVID-19 and that were necessary to continue business operations.