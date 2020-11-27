Promising Futures: Harrison Prep ninth grader Dancing Spirit Mason

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Harrison Prep ninth grader Dancing Spirit Mason.

Originally from North Dakota, his family are members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. He moved to Washington state in 2014 and has kept in touch with his native roots through dance.

Dancing Spirit has been dancing at powwows since he was three years old. The powwows give him the chance to share his culture with other local tribes and learn more about the culture of others, something he really enjoys.

“When we get together, you can see the differences in dances between northern and southern tribes,” he said. “That really fascinates me.”

His interest in culture extends beyond participating in powwows. His favorite subject in school is history because it lets him explore different time periods and see how cultures have changed over time.

Dancing Spirit also enjoys drawing and playing basketball in his spare time. He is considering a career as an architect, where he can put his precision drawing skills to good use.