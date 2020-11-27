Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Theatre’s “Streets: The Musical” is streaming now!

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Theatre isn’t letting a pandemic stand in the way of their fall production and, in fact, have used our current limitations on gatherings as an opportunity to get creative. Their latest production, “Streets: The Musical” features original music, singing, dancing and dialogue, all produced and recorded virtually, using green screens.

The production includes submissions from the college community and beyond. The director of the show, Prof. Fred Metzger, encouraged members of the college community to participate in the production by filming their own neighborhood or family stories on their cell phones.

“We are so excited to help students see that we don’t have to be limited because of our current circumstances,” Metzger said.

The final recorded production is available now on YouTube.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.