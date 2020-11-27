CPSD Staff Spotlight: Beachwood kindergarten teacher Leah Bearden

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Beachwood Elementary School kindergarten teacher Leah Bearden. She has taught kindergarten through third grade during her more than 25 years in the district.

Kindergarten is where she belongs, and her style of teaching focuses on songs, puppets and patience.

“I love the way they still have that magical thinking where anything is possible to them,” she said. “We have such a fun time and they’re like little knowledge sponges. You really feel like you’re making a difference for them every day.”

Originally from New Mexico, she moved to Washington as a new adventure when she began her teaching career. “I put everything in my car and just moved up here,” she said. “And I’m still here!”