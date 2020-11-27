128 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Nov. 27

On Nov. 27, we confirmed 128 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Please note that today’s case count is an undercount due to staffing and processing slowdowns related to the holiday.

Our totals are 15,587 cases and 231 deaths.

More people are seeking testing at Pierce County’s mobile sites throughout the county. The sharp increase in recent testing volume has caused delays in processing and reporting. We continue to play catch up and report cases from 2 to 3 days ago in addition to cases from yesterday.

In addition, Washington State Department of Health has suspended negative test reporting during the unprecedented surge of testing results. We won’t update our test positivity rate and number of total daily tests charts until DOH resolves it backlog.

We have reported 3,255 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 360.9. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 332.5. With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 332.6 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

