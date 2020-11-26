U.P. Awards Second Round of CARES Act Grants

As of Monday, Nov. 23, a total of 55 University Place businesses have been awarded grants of up to $10,000 (based on the number of full-time employees) as a result of the City’s second round of federal CARES Act funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce.

?These additional funds will be used to provide more support to the city’s businesses and their COVID recovery efforts.

The grants, which totaled $344,000, were distributed to 22 first-time applicants as well as 33 businesses that received grants in the first round of funding.

The second-round grant application process opened on Oct. 21 and closed Oct. 30. Applications were reviewed and approved by Nov. 6. Check distribution began last week and concluded on Nov. 23.

“Our goal is to get these funds to businesses as quickly as possible, especially since we are entering the critical holiday season,” said Becky Metcalf, project assistant for the City’s Economic Development Department.