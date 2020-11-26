Tacoma Housing Now Invites the Community to Play “Empty Words with Woodards: Bingo with the Mayor.”

Submitted by Tacoma Housing Now.

TACOMA, WA – Monday morning, Tacoma Housing Now (THN) released a bingo card for their newly minted game: “Empty Words with Woodards: Bingo with the Mayor.”

THN stated: “We gave Mayor Woodards our number while negotiating with Tacoma Police and asked her to call us, so we could negotiate with her directly. She never called us. A few hours after we gave her our number, her police department showed up — after dark — to evict us back onto the cold streets where our friends have been freezing to death. 20 officers in hazmat suits threatened us with felonies for simply wanting a safe place to sleep.”

This overwhelming display of state intimidation was in response to THN’s having taken the empty Gault Middle School for Emergency Pandemic Housing.

While THN hasn’t heard from the Mayor, the group says it already knows what she’s going to say. Therefore, THN invites the community to join in the fun with their bingo card below.