Steilacoom Town Administrator Nov. 25 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – December 1, 2020, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/81147940172



(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed Thursday, November 26th, and Friday, November 27th for Thanksgiving. We wish all of you a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

COVID-19 Update:

On November 15, 2020, Governor Inslee announced updated Safe Start requirements to address the rising COVID-19 cases in our State. The Governor’s office also released written guidance on coronavirus.wa.gov/.

Unfortunately, numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have dramatically increased across our State.

The new restrictions took effect at midnight on Monday, November 16 and will be in effect until at least December 14.

Governor Inslee is asking everyone to partner with the State in this effort. Although the restrictions create inconvenience and challenges to everyday life, as well as economic hardship, health experts advise that this is necessary to save lives.

You can find more information about the updated Safe Start requirements at coronavirus.wa.gov/.

New Safe Start restrictions announced Sunday, November 15

These rules were effective Monday, Nov. 16th at midnight (12:01 am Tuesday), except for where noted as in the case of restaurants. If the activity is not listed, it should follow its current guidance. All K-12/higher education and childcare is exempt from the new restrictions and will follow current guidance. These restrictions do not apply to courts and court-related proceedings.

Indoor social gatherings with people from outside your household are prohibited.

Outdoor social gatherings should be limited to 5 people from outside your household.

Restaurants and bars are closed for indoor service. Outdoor dining and to-go service is permitted. Outdoor dining must follow the outdoor dining restriction. Table size limited to 5 for outdoor dining. These restaurant restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, November 18.

Fitness facilities and gyms are closed for indoor operations. Outdoor fitness classes may still occur, but they are limited by the outdoor gathering restriction listed above. Drop off childcare is closed.

Bowling Centers are closed for indoor service.

Miscellaneous Venues: All retail activities and business meetings are prohibited. Only professional training and testing that cannot be performed remotely is allowed. Occupancy in each meeting room is limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Movie Theaters are closed for indoor service. Drive-in movie theaters are still permitted and must follow the current drive-in movie theater guidance.

Museums/Zoos/Aquariums are closed for indoor service.

Real Estate open houses are prohibited.

Wedding and Funeral receptions are prohibited. Ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people.

In-store retail limited to 25% indoor occupancy and must close any common/congregate non-food related seating areas. Food court indoor seating is closed.

Religious services limited to 25% indoor occupancy or no more than 200 people, whichever is fewer. No choir, band, or ensemble shall perform during the service. Soloists are permitted to perform. Facial coverings must be worn at all times by congregation members and no congregational singing.

Professional Services are required to mandate that employees work from home when possible, and to close offices to the public. If they remain open, occupancy is restricted to 25%.

Personal services are limited to 25% of maximum occupancy.

Long-term Care Facilities are allowed outdoor visits only. Exceptions can be made for essential support person and end-of-life care.

Youth (school and non-school) and adult sporting activities limited to outdoor only for intrateam practices, masks required for athletes.

A household is defined as the individuals residing in the same domicile.

Flu Shots Available:

Flu season is here and getting a flu shot may be the single most important thing Pierce County residents can do to protect themselves, their families and the community. That’s why Pierce County has launched the Spread Love, Not the Flu campaign, and findyourflushot.com, which makes finding the closest provider as easy as a couple of clicks.

In 2020, with COVID-19, flu shots are crucial for several reasons. For instance, the symptoms of the flu and COVID are so similar our health care system may become overloaded with people who don’t know if they have Coronavirus or the flu.

The campaign is aiming to have 70% of Pierce County residents six months and older get a flu shot. Last year, local estimates are that about 51% got immunized.

Pierce County will provide free flu shots at pop-up clinics around the county. In the meantime, there are free drive-thru locations available, as well as many providers that accept insurance. For more information about finding your flu shot, visit findyourflushot.com.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Public Safety wishes all our neighbors a Happy Thanksgiving. In accordance with recent directives from the governor’s office, we ask that residents consider limiting the size of any family gatherings and continue to mask up and practice social distancing.

Please see the town website for further information regarding social gathering enforcement: townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on harvesting and installing the Christmas tree at Town Hall. Additionally, they continued removing storm debris and sweeping streets throughout Town.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Streets department in the harvesting and decorating the Christmas tree at Town Hall. Additionally, the crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew with lift station and well maintenance; raised a secondary pedestal in the 600 block of Linda Lane due to water entering the conduit; repaired a street light in the 2700 block of Cincinnati Street; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted with the harvesting and decorating of the Christmas tree at Town Hall; maintained the lift stations and wells; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on grounds maintenance and leaf removal and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

COVID-19 Testing Coming to Fort Steilacoom Park

The Pierce County EOC will have Mobile Testing for COVID-19 at Fort Steilacoom Park at the Baseball field parking on the following date:

Friday, December 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Note: A Drive-thru option is now available

Location: 8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

These mobile testing stations are in the community so people can get tested for COVID-19. These tests are free. Identification is not required. On-site staff can help you register. Results are available in five to seven days. Complete one form for each person getting tested.

Get tested if you:

Experience fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.

Were close to a person with COVID-19 or attended a gathering with many people.

Are in an at-risk community including: Alaska Native, American Indian, Black, Latinx, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islands.

Come prepared

To make the process go faster, please fill out this form in advance so you can be contacted with results. Fill out this form for the lab test. Complete both forms on your device. Print and bring the forms with you to the testing site. Complete one form for each person being tested in your group.

Results

Test results can take five to seven business days to become available. Positive tests are prioritized for notification. If you have not heard your results after the five to seven days have gone by, call (833) 723-0490.

Other options

There are other testing options in Pierce County beyond the mobile testing stations. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has an updated list of additional sites where people can get tested.

Pet Safety – Coyotes:

Coyotes are scavengers and will eat fruit, vegetable matter, and trash. They are opportunistic as well and will not hesitate to kill cats, small dogs, poultry, sheep and goats when given the chance. There have been reports of coyotes attacking pets. Please keep your pets safe by keeping them on a leash when outdoors (it’s the law) and keeping them inside at night. Coyotes are naturally timid but if you do encounter a coyote consider the following to scare them:

• Be as big and loud as possible.

• Do not run or turn your back.

• Wave your arms, clap your hands, and shout in an authoritative voice.

• Make noise by banging pots and pans or using an air horn or whistle. These sounds can also alert the

neighbors.

• Throw small stones, sticks, tennis balls or anything else you can lay your hands on. Remember the intent

is to scare and not to injure.

• Spray with a hose, if available, or a squirt gun filled with water and vinegar.

• Shake or throw a “coyote shaker”—a soda can filled with pennies or pebbles and sealed with duct tape.

Public invited to online open house for I-5 improvements at Steilacoom-DuPont Road/Exit 119

South Study Area Supplemental Environmental Assessment available for viewing and comment

People can now learn more about and provide comments on a Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA) for a project that widens Interstate 5 with high occupancy vehicle lanes and replaces the Steilacoom-DuPont Road/Exit 119 interchange in Pierce County.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house for people to learn more about the Interstate 5 JBLM Vicinity Congestion Relief Project South Study Area SEA. Comments on the SEA will be accepted starting today, Monday, Nov. 16, through Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The SEA was prepared as a supplement to the Environmental Assessment (EA) published in 2017 for the project’s North Study Area, already under construction.

Open house information

When: Monday, Nov. 16, to Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Where: Due to the Governor’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy Order issued on March 23, the project information is available to view online.

Details: The online open house will give the public information on:

The proposed project

What has changed since the 2017 North Study Area EA

Next steps and project schedule

How to comment:

The public can comment on the SEA using the comment form in the online open house. To receive a digital or paper copy of the SEA or leave a comment or message, call 360-570-6699.

Free Wi-Fi access is available through the Pierce County Library System for people who wish to participate in the online open house or comment on the SEA.

Hyperlink within the release:

Project: wsdot.wa.gov/projects/i5/mounts-rd-steilacoom-dupont-rd/home

Online open house: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/jblm/

Pierce County Library System: www.piercecountylibrary.org/services/wireless-access/Default.htm

WSDOT keeps people, businesses and the economy moving by operating and improving the state’s transportation systems. To learn more about what we’re doing, go to www.wsdot.wa.gov/news for pictures, videos, news and blogs. Real time traffic information is available at wsdot.com/traffic or by dialing 511.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information

Accommodation requests for people with disabilities can be made by contacting the WSDOT Diversity/ADA Affairs team at wsdotada@wsdot.wa.gov or by calling toll-free, 855-362-4ADA (4232). Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may make a request by calling the Washington State Relay at 711.

Title VI Statement to Public: It is WSDOT’s policy to assure that no person shall, on the grounds of race, color, national origin or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise discriminated against under any of its programs and activities. Any person who believes his or her Title VI protection has been violated may file a complaint with WSDOT’s Office of Equal Opportunity. For additional information regarding Title VI complaint procedures and/or information regarding our non-discrimination obligations, please contact OEO’s Title VI Coordinator at 360-705-7090.