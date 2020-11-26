PLU to offer (at least) half-off tuition to dependents of nurses and k-12 educators

In recognition of the hard work and sacrifices nurses and educators make, Pacific Lutheran University is offering a minimum of half-off tuition to their children. PLU launched the Nurse & Educator Dependent Commitment for incoming Fall 2021 first-year students whose parent or legal guardian is a full-time nurse or K-12 educator.

“Our nursing and education programs are deeply rooted in PLU’s history,” said PLU President Allan Belton. “For more than a hundred years, we have been training and preparing thoughtful and highly skilled nurses and educators to serve their communities. To show our thanks, we pledge to do everything in our power to make higher education possible for the dependents of teachers and nurses.”

With this promise, PLU will cover at least half of the student’s tuition —$23,408 for the 2021-22 academic year —through a mix of PLU-funded scholarships and grants. The commitment is not a named scholarship but will include any PLU-funded merit or need-based scholarships a student receives. This includes, but is not limited to, academic, artistic achievement, and legacy scholarships.

If these PLU-funded scholarships and/or grants do not equal at least 50 percent of tuition, then a PLU Grant will be added to a student’s financial aid package to make up the difference.

This year, PLU was named the No. 1 school in Washington state for financial aid by LendEDU, an online marketplace for personal finance products. Ninety-seven percent of PLU students receive financial aid, with more than $61 million in university-funded scholarships and grants awarded each year.

To be considered for the scholarship dependents can submit an application to PLU through the Common App. There is no fee for high school seniors to apply. For more details about the Nurse & Educator Dependent Commitment, visit plu.edu/admission/nedc.