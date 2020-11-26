Construction not planned in Stadium and Hilltop Business Districts from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day

The contractor does not plan to do construction work in the Stadium Business District and Hilltop Business District from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. In Stadium, this area includes N. 1st Street from Broadway to Yakima Avenue and Division Avenue from Yakima to Martin Luther King Jr. Way. In Hilltop, this area includes Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th Street to S. 15th Street. The contractor is planning just limited work on Stadium Way during the holidays. On Commerce Street, the contractor may request to do utility or potholing work in December. The contractor may install Link power poles and do emergency repairs, such as street lighting, in the business districts during the holidays.

This week, crews will continue track installation on E. 25th Street near the Operations and Maintenance Facility and will continue track installation on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 17th to S. 19th St. Crews are also installing track on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. across 6th Avenue, and plan to open the 6th Avenue intersection by end of day on Wed, Nov. 25. In addition, crews are installing foundations for Link power poles on Division Avenue near Wright Park, and installing signals and lighting at MLK Jr. Way and Earnest Brazill St. Crews also are installing poles along the route at night from 7 pm to 5 am.

Looking ahead, crews will start installing track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave. to S. 5th St. near Kaiser Permanente and Tacoma General as soon as December 2. The contractor will not be working during the Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-29. Happy Thanksgiving!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 6th Avenue, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, Earnest Brazill St., S. 17th Street, S. 18th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of November 23

Where

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave – lane restrictions.

6th Avenue west of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure. Intersection to open on Nov. 25.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. across 6th Ave – southbound lane closure.

MLK Jr. Way at Earnest Brazill St. – lane restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St. – street closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.