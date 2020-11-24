Thanksgiving 2020 – Keep it in the Family

At a traditional time of large family gatherings, feasting, and sharing we will reduce our group from ten or so to three this year. We will have a nice time, I’m sure, but the sadness of loss over this last year may hang over our heads like a specter. This may affect others in the same way. We can’t get away from reality, but if we face it we can deal with it.

Over the years Thanksgiving has assumed a Harrington Family grouping. My wife Peg is the second oldest from the Harrington line. Joining us has been her older sister, Pat along with Pat’s children and grandchildren and their spouses and friends along with their younger sister Michelle and her friend, Fred. Everyone participates and brings enough food offerings to sate almost any appetite. We chat, catching up on family matters and the worlds around us and often launch into boardgames and lots of laughter.

This year, the smart way to live and entertain, is by social distancing. Pat, Michelle and Fred will gather. Pat’s family is very careful and cautious about her health, as our kids are about ours. Peg and I will be hosting my cousin Lavinia. Her husband, James, will be unable to join us. Lindy’s bringing her version of dressing as well as green garlic beans and her daughter is shipping a special apple pie. Peg bought a bottle of Arona Sauvignon Blanc from The Lobster Shop. She really enjoyed her glass when we were celebrating birthdays and thought it would be great with our Thanksgiving feast.

Our threesome will not go hungry. We will have two roast chickens, gravy, stuffing, and fall vegetables followed by rag muffins (a family treasure) for dessert along with the apple pie. We will visit via phone Lindy’s daughter Jaime Moyer (the very funny TV actress), and our three children scattered about Pierce County. Peg and I are actually heeding the words of warning from our children about venturing out into our community.

We recommend families keep entertaining and dining small while going for simple foods as we count our blessings. If you would like to help others, please, consider donating to St. Vinnies, who helps people across Pierce County with house payments, utilities payments, and rent, along with food cards and gas cards. – svdptacoma.org/

When COVID first joined our society, people switched to using credit cards instead of cash. Smart thinking, perhaps, but I have begun carrying dollar bills in my pockets again. I see a need. There are more and more people walking around that need money. If I see people struggling to pay in a check out line, I listen or observe to see if I can help. Also, as we approach the December holidays, Salvation Army and their red kettles will begin to appear. I like to carry quarters so other people can hear the clunks and clinks of money dropping into the pot. It never hurts to show others how they can help.

For Thanksgiving entertainment, you can share old family stories and your plans for 2021. Also, consider viewing a few feel good movies. Here are five that I have watched and re-watched numerous times:

For food suggestions please, visit our website “Live 2 Age Well” with dozens and dozens of articles about Super Food Groups to keep you healthy – live2agewell.com/Archives.html

If you’re by yourself, then take the time to write a letter to someone. The USPS still delivers and cards and letters have a way of touching those we love. If you thank someone for helping you, your family, your community, your country, or the world, then so much the better. Isn’t that what Thanksgiving is about?