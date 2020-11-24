Tacoma Mayor Woodards Elected to Serve as Second VP of the NLC

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards was elected to serve as Second Vice President of the National League of Cities (NLC) by NLC’s membership at the virtual 2020 City Summit. Mayor Woodards was elected to a one-year term as an officer of the intergovernmental organization; she will support President Kathy Maness and First Vice President Vince Williams and help guide its federal advocacy agenda for local governments. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington, D.C. by building strong federal-local partnerships.

“I am honored to join the executive leadership team on this hardworking national board, as NLC is the voice of America’s cities, towns and villages, representing more than 200 million people in more than 2,000 communities,” said Mayor Woodards. “Together, we can be a strong voice advocating at the federal level for the needs of our local communities as we work to rebuild the health of our residents and the economy in the crucial recovery from COVID-19.”

Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee, and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.

“Congratulations to Mayor Woodards on your nomination to Second Vice President of the National League of Cities,” said outgoing President and Los Angeles Council Member Joe Buscaino. “From your dedication to Tacoma, Wash., I know you will serve NLC with great virtue. It’s because of leaders like you that our nation’s cities, towns and villages remain strong. Good luck to you in the coming years as an NLC officer!”

“Being active in this national organization can provide great value to cities, towns and villages. Right here in Tacoma, participating in NLC initiatives like the Mayor’s Institute on Opioids have resulted in the Safe Stations program that we have today,” Mayor Woodards added. “The expertise available to the City through NLC’s Council on Youth, Education and Families also helped inform my work as we established the Mayor’s Youth Commission of Tacoma.”

More than 1,000 mayors, council members and other delegates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia convened virtually for City Summit. In these unprecedented times, local leaders are on the frontline of the nation’s most pressing challenges and pioneering innovative solutions that move our cities, towns and villages forward.