Pierce College to host virtual groundbreaking for newest academic building

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom will celebrate the groundbreaking of its newest academic building on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 4-5 p.m. during a special ceremony taking place on Zoom. Upon completion, this new building will provide state-of-the-art learning spaces for our Dental Hygiene, Veterinary Technology and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) programs.

The project consists of a two-story, 36,000-square-foot facility featuring specialized laboratories and facilities for our Dental Hygiene and Veterinary Technology programs. The project also includes a 20,000-square-foot renovation of our Emergency Medical Services program space, located on the first floor of the Cascade Building.

The new building will be located on the southeast edge of campus with a beautiful view of Waughop Lake, and is slated to open to students by Winter 2022.

We hope you can join us for this virtual celebration as we begin construction of a project that will allow our students to realize their dreams of starting important careers in healthcare. Please register for the event and join us on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.