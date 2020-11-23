Springbrook Connections Need Your Help

Submitted by Jesse Black.

Springbrook Connections will be holding our annual holiday giveaway this year on December 19 & 20. Although we will not be able to allow low-income families to come in and “shop” for gifts this year, we cannot leave the children of Springbrook with nothing under the tree. Our solution is to have families pre-register for the giveaway and have them pick up their gifts at our office over the weekend.

Last year we served over 300 families and with the hardships that we all have been facing this year I am sure this year the need will be greater.

This is where you come in. We are asking the public to help us by dropping off toys or donations to our office over the next couple of weeks so we can provide as many children with gifts for the Holidays that we can. Please help us help others!

Our office address is 12606 Bridgeport Way SW Lakewood, WA 98499. Our Phone number is (253)-279-5637.