Pierce County Parks facilities respond to the Governor’s latest restrictions

Pierce County Parks has worked diligently to provide social, sport, and recreational activities at various sites throughout the county in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to Governor Inslee’s recently released directive and out of an abundance of caution, Pierce County Parks is announcing facility closures and program cancellations as follows:

Sprinker Recreation Center (14824 C Street S, Tacoma, 98444): The facility is closed through Dec. 14, 2020. All indoor activities are cancelled. Outdoor areas remain open. Visit the Sprinker website for updated schedules. Take It Make It Experience supply kit pick-up will be by appointment only. Participants should expect to be contacted by Pierce County staff.

Lakewood Community Center (9112 Lakewood Drive SW, Lakewood, 98499): All indoor gym activities, including pickleball, are cancelled through Dec. 14, 2020. The building will be open for District Court operations only.

Parks operations at the Environmental Services building (9850 – 64th Street W, University Place, 98467): All room rentals for meetings (excluding civil service examinations) are cancelled through Dec. 14, 2020. Take It Make It Experience supply kit pick-up will be by appointment only. Participants should expect to be contacted by Pierce County staff.

Meridian Habitat Park/Frontier Lodge (14422 Meridian E, Puyallup, 98375): All indoor fitness classes are cancelled through Dec. 31, 2020. The Holiday Market is cancelled. The parks remain open.

Specialized Recreation (countywide programs): Programs will shift to virtual formats. Current participants should expect to be contacted by Pierce County staff with more information.

Pierce County Parks will continue to host, in compliance with Governor’s orders, programs such as outdoor running events along the trails, fun and engaging virtual programs, and the highly-anticipated Fantasy Lights, which opened Nov. 21, 2020 at Spanaway Park.

In addition, many facilities will have limited customer service on Fridays due to holiday closures through the end of the year. For more information on Pierce County Parks programs and facilities, please visit www.piercecountywa.gov/parks or call 253-798-4177.