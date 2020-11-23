Little Church on the Prairie Preschool Update

Submitted by Little Church on the Prairie.

Little Church on the Prairie Preschool team made the difficult decision to suspend classes until Sept. 2021. Hours of research, and discussions, led the staff and committee to believe the health of the families we serve is best met in their own homes for now.

We are sad that, for this COVID year, young children will not have the quality LCOP Preschool experience that prepares them so well for kindergarten. We have served families for 50 years and will continue to offer our high quality program in September.

We welcome registrations for the 2021-22 school year and look forward to resuming classes in September. Please see our website: LCOPpreschool.com, or phone 253-588-6631.