Greater Then Ever Cub Scout Troop 472 Annual Food Drive

Submitted by Janet Harper, Executive Director.

“So That No Person Goes Hungry”. On Saturday, Nov. 14, DuPont’s Cub and Boy Scouts Troop 472 delivered to the Tillicum/American Lake Gardens Community Service Center approximately 5,000 pounds of collected food, from their annual Food Drive.

To deliver, it required the use of a U-Haul Truck, Scouts and their Leaders and Center Volunteers to off load and cover the floor area known as McKinnon Hall with bags and boxes of a wide variety of good nourishing food.

The Scouts have been doing this for the Tillicum Food Bank for several years and each year it has grown as a result of giving by the Residents of DuPont, the Parents of the Scouts, the Scout Leaders and most certainly the Scouts for “A JOB WELL DONE”.