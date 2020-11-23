CPSD Promising Future: Rainier Third Grader Benjamin Dowdell

Our #PromisingFuturesFriday featured student this week is Rainier Elementary School third grader Benjamin Dowdell.

His favorite part of the school day is learning about science and conducting experiments. He enjoys taking on the new challenges that science and math offer up in every lesson.

He brings a positive energy to the online classroom every day. “You can always count on Benjamin to support his classmates with words of encouragement,” said Rainier teacher Michele Lewis. “He recently told the class, ‘We aren’t weird, we are all unique’ when they were having a conversation about their differences.”



Benjamin started learning how to play the electric guitar a year and a half ago and enjoys rocking out to the Spider-Man theme song. Though he used to have dreams of becoming a rock star, now he is considering a career as a biologist.