An Hour Behind – Romantic Comedy Review

Older sister, Chloe, played by Alesandra Durham, sets up a date with Adam, a bright, young up and comer (played by Casey Elliott) for younger sister, Trish (played by Emily Rose). All that Trish really knows about Adam is that he’ll be wearing a green shirt and blue pants. She sleeps in, not realizing that daylight time is changing, and arrives after Adam has already left the restaurant. Trish sits down with Parker, also dressed in green and blue, who lets the rest of the day unfold without correcting Trish’s mistake. Parker is not an up and comer. He’s a paramedic, a man who saves lives.

Basically, the film is a Hallmark Card . . . all bright and shiny and perfect . . . even with minor problems along the way. Trish has a cupcake bakery and wants to expand. She enters a cupcake baking competition where the winner receives a check for $30,000. $30,0OO!!!!??? The crowd of contestants and audience numbers in the teens, so you wonder why, what, and think, “Give me a break!” You wonder when the Fairy Godmother will appear.

K. Danor Gerald plays Milo, another paramedic who works with Parker. Milo must be the only black person in the bustling little town, which can easily afford two cupcake bakeries. I like his character. He’s friendly and helpful. Gerald is also a good actor. He grew up in Texas and was awarded springboard diving and acting scholarships at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas. I recently saw him in Saints and Soldiers: The Void, where he plays the only black sergeant in the American army. I enjoyed Saints and Soldiers: The Void, as well. The Void – imdb.com/title/tt4255304/

So, why do I like An Hour Behind? The initial meeting reminds me of my first date with my wife, Peggy. Everything just clicked. We laughed, we teased, we enjoyed each other’s company, and had a marvelous time. A number of my friends talk about their first dates, followed by an engagement and a long marriage. Isn’t that the American dream? What we hope for? Falling in love should be as easy as staying in love.

For all its flaws, An Hour Behind is still a good movie . . . a good romantic comedy.

For more information about the film visit An Hour Behind – imdb.com/title/tt6133806/