160 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Nov. 23

On Nov. 23, we confirmed 160 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. Our totals are 14,755 cases and 224 deaths.

More people are seeking testing at Pierce County’s mobile sites throughout the county. The sharp increase in recent testing volume has caused delays in processing and reporting. We continue to play catch up and report cases from 2 to 3 days ago in addition to cases from yesterday. Today’s case count is likely an undercount.

In addition, Washington State Department of Health reports a significant backlog in test results for the same reason.

We have reported 3,270 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 362.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 233.6.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 314.1 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

