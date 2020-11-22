WA State History Museum online curriculum, events and temporary closure

TACOMA, Wash – The Office of the Governor’s response to the increasing COVID-19 infection rates includes closing museums in Pierce County. As of November 17, 2020, the Washington State History Museum is temporarily closed.

“This is the right thing to do to support public health and safety. The Historical Society offers so many great resources that can be accessed no matter where you are,” said Jennifer Kilmer, Director of Washington State Historical Society. “We will continue to serve our communities through fun, interactive virtual programs, as we have for the past eight months. We’re also engaging our audiences through the WA State History Museum smartphone app. For students learning from home and teachers looking for resources, we have just added a new unit to our online curriculum called Cultivating Washington, about the history of agriculture. So while the museum doors are closed, we’re really becoming more broadly connected across the state and able to both engage people with programs and help students continue to learn.”

Washington State Historical Society offers remote resources including:

History After Hours virtual programs. The History After Hours: Bootleggers Ball II virtual Zoom party on December 3 focuses on prohibition era history in Washington State. Participants will receive a downloadable kit with 1920s fashions and paper doll cut outs, a speakeasy playlist for the gathering, and other items, and are encouraged to wear costumes and share photos during the event. Guest speakers will present stories of speakeasies, how breweries pivoted during prohibition-era Washington, a Roaring ‘20s dance lesson, 1920s fashion history, and more. For additional information see WashingtonHistory.org/event/bootleggers.

More programs will be presented in the coming months as part of the Washington Stay Home Society series, which is generously supported by Columbia Bank. For a listing of upcoming programs, check out www.washingtonhistory.org/exhibitions-events/events/.

Curriculum for multiple grade levels and a variety of social studies subjects, including the new Cultivating Washington curriculum, can be found under the Education menu on the museum’s website at WashingtonHistory.org/education/curriculum/.

Activities such as coloring pages, links to collections, podcasts, the WA State History Museum app and more can be found on the History at Home page at WashingtonHistory.org/education/history-at-home/.

Anyone can explore the Society’s collections using the search function on the website at WashingtonHistory.org/research/collections-search/.

To keep up with the Historical Society’s programs, future exhibitions and other initiatives, explore www.WashingtonHistory.org.