The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

WA State History Museum online curriculum, events and temporary closure

By Leave a Comment

TACOMA, Wash – The Office of the Governor’s response to the increasing COVID-19 infection rates includes closing museums in Pierce County. As of November 17, 2020, the Washington State History Museum is temporarily closed.

“This is the right thing to do to support public health and safety. The Historical Society offers so many great resources that can be accessed no matter where you are,” said Jennifer Kilmer, Director of Washington State Historical Society. “We will continue to serve our communities through fun, interactive virtual programs, as we have for the past eight months. We’re also engaging our audiences through the WA State History Museum smartphone app. For students learning from home and teachers looking for resources, we have just added a new unit to our online curriculum called Cultivating Washington, about the history of agriculture. So while the museum doors are closed, we’re really becoming more broadly connected across the state and able to both engage people with programs and help students continue to learn.”

Washington State Historical Society offers remote resources including:

To keep up with the Historical Society’s programs, future exhibitions and other initiatives, explore www.WashingtonHistory.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *