325 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Nov. 22

On Nov. 22, we confirmed 325 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 14,594 cases and 224 deaths.

More people are seeking testing at Pierce County’s mobile sites throughout the county. The sharp increase in testing volume this week has caused delays in processing and reporting. We’re playing catch up and reporting cases from 2 to 3 days ago in addition to cases from yesterday.

In addition, Washington State Department of Health reports a significant backlog in test results for the same reason.

We have reported 3,199 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 353.7. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 214.7. With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 281 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

