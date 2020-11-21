CPSD Staff Spotlight: Four Heroes paraeducator Cheryl Yannello

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Four Heroes Elementary School paraeducator Cheryl Yannello. She is a reading interventionist and lunchroom supervisor and has worked in the district for 15 years.

Cheryl found an interest in education while volunteering in her children’s classrooms. Those experiences pushed her to make a difference in the lives of students who needed extra help.

“It’s so rewarding to see them grow,” she said. “It’s fun to be able to figure out how students best learn because that can look so different for each child.”

Cheryl was born and raised in Lakewood and is a graduate of Clover Park High School. In addition to her regular duties helping students learn to read, she is coordinating and helping set up a virtual recess for Four Heroes students this year.

“I had students reach out to me and telling me they missed talking with their friends,” she said. “I wanted to help create a space for them to do that.”