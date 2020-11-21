324 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed November 21

On Nov. 21, we confirmed 324 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Our totals are 14,270 cases and 224 deaths.
We have reported 3,006 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 333.3. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 214.7.
With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 281 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening considerations, such as schools.
- Today’s report includes 150 cases collected on Nov. 16 and 17 by the lab that processes the results from Pierce County mobile testing efforts.
- Case numbers remain high. COVID-19 spreads when people gather. Get tips on how to gather more safely on our safe gatherings page.
- We encourage you to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.
- Those under 20 make up 12.7% of the total number of cases and 15.3% of cases in the past 2 weeks. They make up 26.3% of Pierce County population.
- The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 42.3% of total cases in the past 2 weeks. They make up 27% of Pierce County population.
See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking concerning COVID-19.
