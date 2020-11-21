324 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed November 21

On Nov. 21, we confirmed 324 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 14,270 cases and 224 deaths.

We have reported 3,006 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 333.3. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 214.7.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 281 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening considerations, such as schools.

Today’s report includes 150 cases collected on Nov. 16 and 17 by the lab that processes the results from Pierce County mobile testing efforts.

Case numbers remain high. COVID-19 spreads when people gather. Get tips on how to gather more safely on our safe gatherings page.

We encourage you to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Those under 20 make up 12.7% of the total number of cases and 15.3% of cases in the past 2 weeks. They make up 26.3% of Pierce County population.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 42.3% of total cases in the past 2 weeks. They make up 27% of Pierce County population.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking concerning COVID-19.