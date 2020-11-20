What’s UP with Biz

With Gov. Inslee’s new restrictions that went into effect this week aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, local businesses will be challenged to remain operational during what for many is traditionally their busiest time of year.

You can still patronize U.P. businesses this holiday season. You will simply need to rethink how you give them your business. Here are some suggestions:

Shop online whenever possible. If you have something particular in mind that you’ve purchased previously, call the business to reorder if they don’t have an online store.

In-store retail is now limited to 25 percent of indoor capacity limits, so call ahead to see if you can schedule a time to come in.

If you do make a purchase in person, try to make your transaction cashless by using your credit card, debit card or digital payment services such as Apple Pay, PayPal or Venmo.

Buy gift cards for a post-COVID splurge to a favorite store, restaurant or service provider such as hair salons, barbers, nail salons and spas, all of which must now also operate at 25 percent capacity.

Use delivery or curbside services so you can keep your germs to yourself. Although restaurants and bars are closed for indoor dine-in service, to-go service and outdoor dining is permitted as long as tables are limited to parties of five and proper physical distancing can be maintained.

Support local fitness facilities and gyms that are now closed to indoor operations by buying memberships or classes that can be used when the restrictions end.

Let our local businesses know how much we value them by supporting them with a little extra patience as they adjust to the challenges of the restrictions and thank them for being part of our community.