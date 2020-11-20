Letter: Turkey Give Away Gave Them All Away

Submitted by Bev Rarey.

I was excited to see in The Suburban Times, that the Making a Difference Foundation was giving away turkeys on November 20th at Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank in Tacoma. I phoned a friend to let her know and she checked Facebook only to find that on November 8th, Making a Difference had said they had no more turkeys.

Apparently there was a form that you had to fill out to get one. I am so glad that I did not call the seniors in my bible study to tell them about the give away. Someone didn’t notify The Suburban Times to let them know NOT to print the article. (Editor’s Note: No.)

This was the first time I was disappointed in an article. I enjoy the Times and learn so much about what is going on. Thank you for the great job you do!