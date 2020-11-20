Happening Sunday morning: I-5 rolling slowdowns in Pierce and Thurston counties

DUPONT – Early morning travelers who use Interstate 5 near DuPont in Pierce County and Lacey in Thurston County will see minor delays on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Crews working for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad are removing an aerial utility line that crosses the interstate just south of Mounts Road.

Beginning at 7 a.m., crews will perform a rolling slowdown on southbound I-5, starting near 41st Division Drive at Joint Base Lewis McChord. During the slowdown, traffic will be stopped at the southbound I-5 on-ramps of Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Center Drive and Mounts Road.

Once work is finished in the southbound direction, crews will perform a northbound rolling slowdown starting near the Carpenter Road overpass. The Marvin Road and Nisqually on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close during the rolling slowdown.

Crews expect to finish the work by 9 a.m. Travelers are advised to plan for extra travel time.

Before heading out the door, travelers can also find the latest information on the Pierce and Thurston County travel planner, the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.