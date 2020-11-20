Bates: Need money for college? Apply for Washington Opportunity Scholarship

Washington State Opportunity Scholarship (WSOS) applications are opening soon!

Supporting Washington students’ futures is an investment in the health of our own. WSOS is uniquely poised to create opportunities for those who have historically been left out navigate pandemic-related obstacles and go on to advance their education.

The Career and Technical Scholarship (CTS ) offers $1,500 per quarter for Scholars pursuing a certificate, apprenticeship or associate degree in a high-demand trade, STEM or health care field.

2021 application period

January 6, 2021 to February 11, 2021

CTS Fall 2021 application period

April 14, 2021 to June 4, 2021

