252 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed November 20

On Nov. 20, we confirmed 252 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 13,948 cases and 224 deaths.

We have reported 2,907 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 322.3. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 207.6.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 261.9 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening considerations, such as schools.

Case numbers remain high. COVID-19 spreads when people gather. Get tips on how to gather more safely on our safe gatherings page.

We encourage you to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Those under 20 make up 12.7% of the total number of cases and 15.3% of cases in the past 2 weeks. They make up 26.3% of Pierce County population.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 42.9% of total cases in the past 2 weeks. They make up 27% of Pierce County population.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking concerning COVID-19.