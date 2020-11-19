Watch Eyes of the Totem with Tacoma Historical Society

Because of the ongoing pandemic this year, Tacoma Historical Society has had to cancel two beloved annual events – the Historic Homes of Tacoma Tour and the Destiny Dinner – which serve as important fundraisers for our organization.

That is why we are delighted to announce this opportunity to join us virtually to help raise the funds we need to support our mission: to promote, present, and preserve Tacoma history!

Buy a ticket for a virtual screening of Eyes of the Totem, the silent film made right here in Tacoma in 1926. After being lost for many decades, it was rediscovered, remastered, and re-premiered in Tacoma in 2015. If you missed it then, or just want to watch it again, now is your chance.

Your ticket also gives you access to a silent auction to help raise even more funds in support of Tacoma Historical Society. We are excited to join with you – virtually – for this fun event!

Bookmark this page for more info and ticket link coming soon.

SAVE THE DATES:

Tickets on Sale: November 30

Preview of Silent Auction: December 1-6

Eyes of the Totem Virtual Screenings: December 8-9

Silent Auction Dates: December 7-10

With great thanks to our sponsors: Tacoma Public Utilities, Rainier Connect, WestRock, and Gray Lumber Company.