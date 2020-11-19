The Suburban Times

Restaurants are hurting and Pierce County just approved more funding to help

With an unexpected batch of new regulations kicking in for restaurants that will last through Dec. 14, full-service Pierce County restaurants will be struggling mightily the next four weeks. Pierce County Council today passed an emergency ordinance that will increase the relief it already is providing restaurants through its Restaurant Rally program. County Councilmember […]

