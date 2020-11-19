Coming Soon to U.P. Public Safety Special Report

Watch your mailbox for the Fall issue of the U.P. Police Department’s Public Safety Special Report.

Get updates on crime statistics in University Place, learn about what life has been life for first responder officers during the pandemic, and get recaps of the five Public Safety Academy sessions that were held virtually this fall. You can also read about how an alert citizen helped the U.P. police arrest a serial car prowler.

The newsletter should land in U.P. mailboxes the week of Nov. 29. Please take time to read it and learn more about important issues related to crime and safety in University Place.