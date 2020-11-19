26th annual Fantasy Lights drive-thru experience opens early Nov. 21

Popular holiday tradition Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park will open early this year on Nov. 21. The family-friendly annual event, now in its 26th year, offers visitors the perfect way to experience the magic of the holiday season from the safety of their cars. This year’s Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park will be held each evening from Saturday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 3, 5:30p.m.-9:00 p.m.

The experience features more than 300 displays, LED technology, and digital animations. Visitors enjoy the vibrant displays from the comfort of their cars as they travel through glowing tunnels, fields of penguins sliding down an igloo, Santa sailing a tall ship, and reindeer leaping over cars. Guests tune their radios to AM 1700 upon entering the event to hear a variety of holiday music that will be sure to brighten their experience.

“Parks is even prouder to offer the Fantasy Lights drive-through holiday display, a cherished Pacific Northwest tradition, as one of the few safe, affordable, and uplifting experiences families can do together,” said Parks Director Roxanne Miles. “We’re here to keep the joy of the holidays alive!”

The cost per vehicle paid at entry is $15 during Nov. 21-29, Dec. 6-10, and Dec. 13-17 or $20 during Dec. 4-5, Dec. 11-12, and Dec. 18-27. A pre-paid “contact free” option will earn you a discounted price of $3 off that is only available online on the event website.

In celebration of the 26th anniversary, the number of discounted nights has been increased from six to 11! Discount nights include Nov. 30-Dec. 3 and Dec. 28-Jan. 3. All vehicles (non-bus) that enter the park on those evenings will receive admission for just $10.

Spanaway Park is located at 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S. in Tacoma.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets online in advance, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/fantasylights.