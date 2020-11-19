213 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths confirmed November 19

On Nov. 19, we confirmed 213 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths:

A man in his 40s from East Pierce County. He had no known underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s from East Pierce County. Underlying health conditions are unknown.

A man in his 60s from Puyallup. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from South Pierce County. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Central Pierce County. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Puyallup. Underlying health conditions are unknown.

A man in his 90s from Puyallup. Underlying health conditions are unknown.

Our totals are 13,696 cases and 223 deaths.

We have reported 2,792 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 309.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 199.4.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 239.5 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening considerations, such as schools.

The high number of deaths reported today happened between Nov. 7-18. We report deaths after we verify COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death or a significant contribution on the death certificate.

Case numbers remain high. COVID-19 spreads when people gather. Get tips on how to gather more safely on our safe gatherings page.

We encourage you to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Those under 20 make up 12.7% of the total number of cases and 16% of cases in the past 2 weeks. They make up 26.3% of Pierce County population.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 41.9% of total cases in the past 2 weeks. They make up 27% of Pierce County population.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking concerning COVID-19.