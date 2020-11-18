Traffic signal system coming to Steele Street South and 102nd Street South intersection Nov. 19

A new traffic signal system will be activated at the Steele Street South and 102nd Street South intersection on Thursday, Nov. 19. The activation is weather dependent.

The addition of the signal is expected to improve traffic operations and safety at the intersection, which is located northeast of the I-5 and State Route 512 interchange.

The signal is expected to be activated around noon. Motorists should expect minor delays the morning of the activation.

Marked crosswalks will be installed on all four legs of the intersection while the signal work is being completed.

Work on the intersection project began Oct. 6. More information is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5849.

Totem Electric is the contractor. The construction cost is approximately $404,000 and is funded with Traffic Impact Fees.