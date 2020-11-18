Track installation begins on E. 25th Street near the Operations and Maintenance Facility this week

Crews will start the track installation process on E. 25th Street near the Operations and Maintenance Facility as soon as Monday, Nov. 16. The contractor will be working on E. 25th St. during the next several months, including installing track, rail switches, drainage, traffic signals, and roadway and sidewalk improvements.

The contractor is installing sewer pipes and structures in Commerce St. from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. Crews may work in the S. 9th St. and Commerce St. intersection this weekend, Nov. 21 and 22. from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews continue installing track on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th Street across 6th Avenue and on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 17th St. to S. 19th St. In addition, crews will set and frame Link power poles on MLK Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 9th St. on Nov. 16 and 17 at night (from about 7 pm to 5 am).

In other areas, crews will install foundations for Link power poles on Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima (the Wright Park side of the street). Crews will continue to install some Link power poles along the route during night-time hours (7 pm to 5 am).

The contractor is building traction power substations on Stadium Way, S. 8th Street, near S. 15th Street, and on N. 2nd Street.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce St., N. 2nd Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 6th Avenue, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 17th Street, S. 18th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of November 16

Where

Commerce Street from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. – street closure. Northbound lane open during nonworking hours.

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.

N. 2nd Street from N. I St. to the alley – street closure.

N I St. near N. 2nd St. – lane restriction.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave – lane restrictions.

6th Avenue west of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. across 6th Ave – southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St. – street closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.