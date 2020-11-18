The BECU Foundation Awards Scholarships to Student Members

Submitted by BECU.

As a way to improve student financial well-being, this year the BECU Foundation awarded either $2,500 or $3,500 scholarships each to 64 full-time students currently enrolled in an accredited two-year, four-year or technical college or university.

A few additional facts:

Each awarded scholarship is renewable for two years (either $5,000 or $7,000 total) and is given to student members who have demonstrated community service as well as academic and leadership potential. Volunteer activities have included mentoring elementary students, providing food to homeless shelters and assisting at local community centers, among others.

New for 2020, the BECU Foundation invested funds to support 20 students pursuing a degree in healthcare, STEM or trade fields through Washington State Opportunity Scholars (WSOS). In total, $22,500 in Baccalaureate Scholarships were given to those earning their bachelor’s degree, while $10,000 was collectively distributed to Career and Technical Scholarship recipients earning their certificate, apprenticeship or associate degree.

Since 1995, the BECU Foundation has awarded more than $3.3 million in scholarships to 1,246 student members.

For more information, visit www.becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/scholarships.