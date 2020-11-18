Tacoma Art Museum Announces Temporary Closure

Effective November 17, and further to Governor Inslee’s proclamation of 11/15/2020, which mandated closure of museums until at least December 14th, Tacoma Art Museum will be temporarily closed to the public, volunteers, and staff until at least the New Year.

“With the health and safety of our community, visitors, volunteers, and staff as our top priority, TAM will be closed starting November 17, 2020, and will not open until after the December holidays,” states David F. Setford, Executive Director of Tacoma Art Museum. “Leadership does not see much likelihood that the museum sector will be allowed to re-open until there is a much lower infection curve. In addition, we feel we owe it to the community to help reduce infections, and to our staff to be able to have some control over their lives for the next 6 weeks or so. While we are closed, we will continue our mission-centered work connecting people through art. We invite the community to join us on our digital platforms, including our website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to continue learning and engaging with the Museum.”

Despite the temporary closure, the care of the Museum’s collections, development of educational resources and programs, and the planning of future exhibitions will continue. TAM’s virtual offerings continue to be available online, including the museum’s latest exhibition, South Sound Selects: Community Choices from the Collection, the 16th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration, and a variety of educational resources from TAM at Home. More information about upcoming virtual events can be found on the Museum’s events calendar.

TAM will continue to suffer revenue losses during the closure. Donations to support TAM can be made on the Museum’s website (www.tacomaartmuseum.org).

Our heartfelt thanks go to all of the healthcare professionals in Washington and beyond who are aiding the ill, working toward containment, and alleviating concerns. Our thoughts and caring extend to all those who are suffering as a result of this outbreak.