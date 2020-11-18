Sound Transit host online open house on Puyallup Station parking and access project

Sound Transit is building a new garage and improving walking, rolling and bicycling connections to Puyallup station so that more people can conveniently access Sounder trains and enjoy a traffic-free commute. Construction begins this fall, and the garage will open to the public in 2022.

An online open house where the public can learn about construction impacts, building designs and improvements to local intersections around Puyallup station will be available starting today through Dec.3 at www.puyallupstation.org.

Hensel Phelps was selected in 2019 as the design/build contractor for the project. The new five-level garage and surface parking will add approximately 610 new parking spaces to Puyallup station. The project also includes construction of a pedestrian bridge crossing at 5th Street NW, installing a new traffic signal at the intersection of 7th Street NW and West Stewart Avenue, sidewalks, curb ramps, street lighting and a flashing pedestrian beacon.

More information on Puyallup station improvements can be found at soundtransit.org/Puyallup-access-improvements.