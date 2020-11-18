Sound Transit breaks ground on Puyallup station parking and access project

Sound Transit on Nov. 18 kicked off construction of the Puyallup station parking and access project, which includes a new five-level garage and adds surface parking.

In addition to approximately 610 new parking spaces, the project, scheduled to open in 2022, will also construct a pedestrian bridge crossing 5th Street Northwest, install a new traffic signal at the intersection of 7th Street Northwest and West Stewart Avenue as well as new sidewalks, curb ramps and street lighting.

An online open house is currently underway where the public can learn about construction impacts, building designs and improvements to local intersections around Puyallup station. The open house will be available through Dec.3 at www.puyallupstation.org.

“This new garage will add needed parking for Puyallup Sounder station riders, and improved bike and pedestrian access as well,” said University Place Councilmember and Sound Transit Board Chair Kent Keel. “Prior to COVID-19 our Puyallup Sounder station was one of the busiest in our system, and as our economy recovers ridership will rebound. This project will go a long way to enabling more people to take advantage of congestion-free commutes.”

“Voters approved this project as part of the Sound Transit 2 ballot measure in 2008, and I am happy to see that we are breaking ground,” said Pierce County Executive and Sound Transit Boardmember Bruce Dammeier. “This project will provide more than one hundred family-wage jobs to our county and help more people connect to jobs throughout the region.”

“This is an important project and represents a significant investment in the future of our downtown,” said Puyallup Mayor Julie Door. “I especially appreciate the new traffic signal on Stewart and look forward to the addition of rapid flashing beacons on crosswalks near the high school, which will make this area safer for students and other pedestrians.”

“Sounder trains offer dependable, traffic-free commutes between Pierce County, South King County and Seattle,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. “We’re pleased to get busy building this project that has been a long time in the making. It will not only help people move around our region but provide jobs that support our economic recovery.”

The overall project budget is $79.1 million. The construction budget is $46 million under a design/build contract that was awarded to Hensel Phelps. When the project is complete the station will have approximately 1,260 dedicated parking spaces.

More information on the Puyallup station parking and access project is available at www.soundtransit.org/puyallup-access-improvements.