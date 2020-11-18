Puyallup’s Arts & Culture Commission Virtual Meeting to be held Nov. 20

The Puyallup Arts and Culture Commission will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 pandemic this meeting will occur remotely.

Interested citizens may submit written public comments to ArtscommissionpuyallupWA.gov until 5:00 p.m. on November 19th. Comments will be provided to the committee members before the meeting. Citizens may access the meeting via Zoom or phone access. Additional information on how to access the meeting has been added to the agenda, located on the city’s website at: www.cityofpuyallup.org/827/Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos.

Please direct your inquiries regarding this meeting to Public Affairs Officer Brenda Fritsvold, by phone at 253-770-3370 or by email at Brenda@PuyallupWA.gov.