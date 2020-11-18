Public invited to online open house for I-5 improvements at Steilacoom-DuPont Road/Exit 119

DUPONT – People can now learn more about and provide comments on a Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA) for a project that widens Interstate 5 with high occupancy vehicle lanes and replaces the Steilacoom-DuPont Road/Exit 119 interchange in Pierce County.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house for people to learn more about the Interstate 5 JBLM Vicinity Congestion Relief Project South Study Area SEA. Comments on the SEA will be accepted starting today, Monday, Nov. 16, through Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The SEA was prepared as a supplement to the Environmental Assessment (EA) published in 2017 for the project’s North Study Area, already under construction.

Open house information

When: Monday, Nov. 16, to Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Where: Due to the Governor’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy Order issued on March 23, the project information is available to view online.

Details: The online open house will give the public information on:

The proposed project

What has changed since the 2017 North Study Area EA

Next steps and project schedule

How to comment:

The public can comment on the SEA using the comment form in the online open house. To receive a digital or paper copy of the SEA or leave a comment or message, call 360-570-6699.

Free Wi-Fi access is available through the Pierce County Library System for people who wish to participate in the online open house or comment on the SEA.