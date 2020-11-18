Making a Difference Foundation Announces Nov. 20 Turkey Giveaway

The Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) announces the Eloise’s Cooking Pot (ECP) Food Bank in Tacoma will be giving away 1,500 turkeys to those in need for Thanksgiving. This will happen on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the food bank location located on Tacoma’s eastside. Each turkey is free, with oner per household, to ensure families will have the food they need for the holiday.

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank continues to serve Tacoma and other Pierce County communities with needed food and other items six days a week during varied hours, even during any COVID-19 restrictions. The food bank had pick-up service at the on-site location and also offers delivery service. Visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org for more information and hours of operation.

The MADF and its President and Founder, Ahndrea Blue, continue to focus on the mission to make a difference in the lives of others, one person at a time, by helping them acquire the most basic human needs: food, housing, encouragement, and opportunity. As stated by Ms. Blue, “Holidays can be an overwhelming time for many people and this has been an exceptionally challenging year in so many ways. We just want to help those who have faced extra hardship get what the food they need to have a joyous holiday with their families.”

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is located at 3543 E. McKinley Avenue on Tacoma’s east side. They can be reached at 253-212-2778; info@themadfseattle.org.